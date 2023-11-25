Race against Time: Workers Trapped in Indian Tunnel Face Another Setback

A high-stakes rescue operation to save 41 construction workers trapped inside a tunnel in northern India has hit a major roadblock. The drilling machine used by rescuers to reach the workers has broken down, grinding the entire operation to a halt. This setback has further delayed efforts to save the workers who have been trapped for 13 agonizing days beneath a collapsed road tunnel in India’s Uttarakhand state.

The rescue operation has been marred by a series of challenges and delays, with the drilling machine proving to be a critical lifeline. However, the machine unexpectedly broke down on Saturday, leaving rescuers scrambling for a solution. Unfortunately, it has been determined that the machine is beyond repair, leaving the rescue teams with no choice but to bring in a new machine and resume drilling.

While the exact cause of the machine’s breakdown remains unclear, the resilience of the mountainous terrain has proven to be a significant obstacle. The heavy rock and debris, spanning over 195 feet, have posed a formidable challenge to rescuers. Despite these difficulties, rescue personnel have maintained contact with the trapped workers and have provided them with essential supplies like oxygen, dry food, and water.

The drilling process is crucial, as it would create a passage for the workers to escape. The initial plan involved penetrating horizontally through the terrain using a US-made auger machine. However, with the breakdown of the current machine, a new plan is being implemented. A new machine will be set up to drill vertically, which will require digging approximately 440 feet downwards. This alternative approach brings new hope, but it also doubles the distance rescuers must cover.

The resilience and spirits of the trapped workers continue to serve as a source of inspiration. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand state shared that despite their dire situation, the workers remain in good spirits.

