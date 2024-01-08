A Turn of Events: Indian Supreme Court Reverses Decision to Release Convicted Gang Rapists

In a stunning turn of events, India’s Supreme Court has overturned a state government’s decision to release 11 men convicted of the brutal gang rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002. The court has ordered for the perpetrators to be sent back to jail.

The men were part of a Hindu mob that had been sentenced to life imprisonment for not only raping Bilkis Bano, who was 21 years old and pregnant at the time, but also for killing 14 members of her family, tragically including her 3-year-old daughter. However, they were controversially released in August 2022 after serving only 14 years of their sentence. This decision was made by an advisory panel set up by Gujarat state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court has now struck down this decision, deeming it as lacking competency due to jurisdictional issues. The court criticized the Gujarat government for abusing its discretionary powers by releasing the convicts without proper authority. Consequently, the men have been ordered to report back to prison authorities within two weeks.

The news of the Supreme Court’s ruling has been met with jubilation by supporters of Bilkis Bano, who have seen the release of her attackers as not only an affront to the Muslim community but also as an attack on women’s rights in a country where alarming statistics reveal that a woman is raped every 17 minutes. Bano’s lawyer, Shobha Gupta, expressed her joy at the restoration of the rule of law, while also commending the resilience of Bano and all those who stood by her throughout this arduous legal battle.

This verdict has been hailed as an extraordinary and phenomenal judgment by the Supreme Court, with advocates such as Aparna Bhat, who represented one of the petitioners, applauding the judges for their meticulous interpretation of the law and their unwavering commitment to justice. The heinous crimes committed against Bilkis Bano occurred during the horrific Hindu-Muslim riots in Gujarat, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people, predominantly Muslims.

It is important to note that an initial inquiry absolved Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was Gujarat’s chief minister at the time, of any responsibility for the riots. However, Bano’s harrowing testimony in court recounted how the men attacked her and her family members with weapons, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. She described being raped by three men while others assaulted her sisters, aunts, and their daughters, leaving her unconscious and waking up to a horrific scene of carnage.

In 2008, Bano’s attackers were ultimately sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder following a high-profile trial. Yet, the controversial decision to release them in 2022 caused a nationwide uproar, with protests erupting from Kolkata to Mumbai. Critics contended that the release was influenced by political agenda, misogyny, and religious discrimination.

Once again, the Indian Supreme Court has demonstrated its commitment to upholding justice and restoring faith in the legal system. As the convicted gang rapists are sent back to jail, this landmark ruling serves as a reminder that the rule of law and the protection of women’s rights must prevail over all other considerations.

