New Delhi Scientists Explore Cloud Seeding to Combat Air Pollution Crisis

In a groundbreaking initiative, scientists in New Delhi are embarking on an experimental cloud seeding project to address the severe air pollution crisis in the city. As the capital of India continues to grapple with hazardous levels of smog, researchers are hopeful that cloud seeding could trigger heavy rainfall and cleanse the toxic air.

New Delhi experiences a significant decline in air quality leading up to the winter season, as cold air traps pollutants from various sources such as vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning. Seeking a solution to this annual problem, scientists are now turning to cloud seeding as a potential remedy.

Cloud seeding involves the introduction of specific substances into clouds to encourage the formation of rain or other forms of precipitation. For the first time in New Delhi, researchers plan to seed clouds by spraying a mixture of salts, including silver iodine, to enhance the moisture content in the clouds.

While scientists do not anticipate a cloud large enough to cover the entire city, even a few hundred kilometers of extensive cloud cover could potentially yield positive results. The project, with an estimated cost of 10 million rupees ($120,000) for a 100 square kilometer area, shows promising potential in combating air pollution.

To effectively combat the pollution crisis, heavy and widespread rainfall is necessary to wash away the pollutants. Light rain, on the other hand, may worsen the situation. Understanding the importance of rainfall intensity, scientists aim to trigger intense rain to break the chain of transport carrying pollutants from neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana.

Stubble burning, a practice by farmers to quickly clear fields after rice harvest, contributes significantly to Delhi’s pollution. A government statement reveals that approximately 38% of the city’s pollution is caused by stubble burning in these states. Authorities have been directed to take prompt actions to curb further stubble burning, while the Delhi government seeks approval for the cloud seeding project from the Supreme Court.

Cloud seeding has been successfully employed in various countries to produce rain, improve air quality, and support agricultural needs during droughts. Examples include Mexico, the United States, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. However, it is important to proceed with caution, as evidenced by a cloud seeding plan in New Mexico being discarded in 2021 due to concerns over potential harm to people and the environment.

As New Delhi perseveres in its fight against air pollution, the exploration of cloud seeding as a potential solution presents a glimmer of hope. While this ambitious project may not single-handedly solve the pollution crisis, it offers an innovative and proactive approach towards mitigating the impact of toxic air on the city’s population.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a process that involves introducing specific substances into clouds to encourage the formation of rain or other forms of precipitation.

How does cloud seeding work?

By dispersing substances like silver iodine into clouds, cloud seeding aims to enhance the moisture content and encourage rainfall.

Why is cloud seeding being explored in New Delhi?

New Delhi experiences severe air pollution, particularly during the winter season. Cloud seeding is being explored as a potential method to trigger heavy rain and cleanse the toxic air.

What are the potential benefits of cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding has the potential to improve air quality by washing away pollutants through heavy rainfall. It also offers a proactive approach to address the persistent air pollution crisis in New Delhi.

Are there any concerns regarding cloud seeding?

While cloud seeding has been used successfully in various countries, precautions must be taken to minimize any potential harm to people and the environment.

Source: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)