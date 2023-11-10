Regulations Tighten for Indian Airline Crew’s Alcohol Consumption

Pilots and crew members on Indian airlines may soon face restrictions on wearing perfume or cologne as an effort to tighten regulations surrounding alcohol consumption. The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation aims to reduce the possibility of false positives on breathalyzer tests, a crucial part of alcohol-related safety measures.

The proposed regulation states that crew members are prohibited from using any substance with alcoholic content, including mouthwash, tooth gel, perfume, and similar products. The reason behind this is that certain items containing alcohol can potentially affect the outcome of a breathalyzer test, leading to false positive results. Even seemingly harmless products such as bug repellent or hand sanitizer can create false positives.

While these regulations were originally implemented in 2015, they are currently open to public comment until Thursday. This allows for valuable input and feedback from various stakeholders within the aviation industry.

Alcohol-related offenses among airline crew members are severe and pose significant risks to flight safety. A recent incident involved a United Airlines pilot who arrived intoxicated to operate a U.S.-bound flight from Paris. The pilot’s license was suspended, and he was fined a substantial amount. Additionally, he received a six-month prison sentence, which was suspended.

Ensuring that airline crew members adhere to strict alcohol consumption guidelines is vital for maintaining a secure and efficient aviation system. By imposing regulations on the use of alcohol-containing products, Indian aviation authorities are taking proactive measures to enhance safety protocols.

As these proposals move forward, it is imperative for airlines, crew members, and regulatory bodies to work together in shaping comprehensive guidelines that prioritize the well-being and safety of everyone involved in air travel.