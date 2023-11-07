Challenges Persist as Rescue Operations Continue in Flood-Hit Sikkim

The recent devastating floods in the northeastern state of Sikkim, India, have posed significant challenges for rescue teams. Despite their best efforts, reaching the flood-hit areas has been hampered by ongoing heavy rains. According to officials, the relentless downpours have made it difficult for air force and rescue teams to enter the affected regions.

The Lhonak Lake exceeded its capacity after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains and potentially triggered an avalanche, leading to severe flooding in the Teesta river. As a result, more than 140 people are still missing. The death toll stands at 44, with 15 army personnel among the reported missing.

Rescue operations have been underway with the deployment of hundreds of search and rescue personnel across Sikkim and parts of West Bengal. However, the washed-out bridges and the collapsed highway have further complicated the rescue efforts. As the floodwaters ravaged at least 13 bridges downstream of the NHPC hydropower station Teesta-V, the connectivity has been severely impacted.

Despite these challenges, authorities are exploring alternative routes to reach the disaster-hit areas. Local lawmakers are considering the possibility of using trekking routes, which may provide an avenue for aid and support to reach the affected communities. Additionally, satellite phones have been provided to approximately 2,000 tourists stranded in specific areas, ensuring they can stay connected with their families.

This devastating flood has been one of the worst disasters in the region in over five decades. It highlights the vulnerability of South Asia’s Himalayan region to extreme weather events, which scientists attribute to climate change. As the floodwaters recede and rescue operations continue, efforts will be focused on providing aid, support, and long-term solutions to rebuild the affected communities in Sikkim.

Sikkim, a small Buddhist state surrounded by Nepal, Bhutan, and China, is home to approximately 650,000 people. The resilience and determination of the people, along with assistance from various agencies, will be crucial in overcoming the challenges posed by this natural disaster.