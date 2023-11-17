New Article: Indian Rescue Mission in Silkyara Tunnel To Save Trapped Workers

Indian rescuers are currently engaged in a challenging rescue mission at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. The tunnel recently collapsed, leaving 40 workers trapped inside for five days. With their lives hanging in the balance, the rescue teams are drilling their way through the debris, inching closer to the trapped workers.

The rescuers have made significant progress and have managed to drill about one-third of the way into the debris. As of Friday morning, they have penetrated through approximately 21 meters (70 feet). However, they still have a challenging task ahead as they need to cover a total distance of nearly 60 meters to reach the trapped workers.

Although the rescue workers have not yet reached the workers, one of the officers involved in the mission assures that the trapped men are doing fine. They have been provided with essential supplies, including food, water, and oxygen through a pipe. The authorities have also maintained contact with them via walkie-talkies, ensuring their safety and well-being during this ordeal.

The Silkyara tunnel, spanning 4.5 kilometers (3 miles), is a significant part of the Char Dham highway, one of the flagship projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Its collapse has raised concerns about the structural integrity of the tunnel and the safety of the workers involved in its construction.

The exact cause of the tunnel collapse is yet to be determined. However, the region in Uttarakhand is known to be prone to natural calamities such as landslides, earthquakes, and floods. The rescue mission is a race against time, with the rescuers working tirelessly to free the trapped workers and ensure their safe return to their families.

