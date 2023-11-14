Indian Authorities Disrupt Gathering of Global Activists and Scholars Ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi, India – In an unexpected turn of events, police in India have intervened to halt a conference where prominent activists, academics, and politicians were gathering to discuss pressing global issues ahead of the upcoming G20 summit. The conference, known as the “We20” meeting, had attracted nearly 400 participants who were engaged in debates on topics such as food security, climate change, labor rights, natural resources, and rising inequality.

Organizers of the event stated that they were shocked to receive a letter from the New Delhi police instructing them to terminate the meeting due to a lack of proper permission within a high-security zone. The organizers expressed their disappointment, emphasizing the irony of needing permission to engage in democratic practices.

Critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government viewed this police intervention as an attempt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to consolidate power and influence ahead of the upcoming general election. By hosting the G20 summit, some believe that the government is exploiting the opportunity to enhance Modi’s image as a Hindu nationalist leader.

Despite allegations of suppressing democratic principles, Modi’s ministers maintain that India’s democracy is strong and thriving. However, opponents argue that incidents like these, along with attacks on the press and free speech, paint a different picture.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa declined to comment on the matter. Police officer Sanjay Sain, however, stated that no permission had been sought for the meeting and that restrictions had been imposed due to Section 144, which prohibits large gatherings.

The organizers of the We20 meeting further claimed that the police had attempted to disrupt the conference on the preceding day, hindering participants from reaching the venue. Nevertheless, the program continued as planned.

Jairam Ramesh, an opposition Congress lawmaker, criticized the police action as extraordinary and a violation of people’s rights to attend the We20 gathering. A. Raja, a leader of the Communist Party of India, characterized the police intervention as an assault on freedom of expression.

The organizers of the meeting referred to the G20 as a networking event for the wealthy and powerful, disguising itself as a means of global transformation. They also questioned the interests served by the G20 and emphasized the need to prioritize and protect the rights and resources of the people.

As India gears up to host the G20 summit, the government has launched an advertising campaign to showcase the country’s growing global influence under Modi’s leadership. However, critics, such as Brinda Karat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have questioned the motives and beneficiaries behind the G20’s agenda.

The disruption of the We20 meeting reveals a larger debate about the shrinking space for dissent and expression in India’s democracy. As the world watches closely, questions of power, authority, and inclusivity continue to reverberate, challenging the very essence of democratic principles.

