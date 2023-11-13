New Accusations Surface: Chinese Smartphone Manufacturers Suspected of Illegally Funding Controversial News Portal

Indian authorities have recently accused popular Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp and Vivo Mobile of being involved in the illegal transfer of funds to a news portal facing investigation for allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda. The allegations were documented in a police complaint filed on August 17, which named the two smartphone manufacturers as integral players in the illicit transfer of funds.

While Xiaomi India firmly denied these accusations, Vivo Mobile has yet to respond to repeated requests for comments. The news portal in question, NewsClick, has also vehemently dismissed the allegations as “untenable and bogus.”

Media rights and opposition groups in India have raised concerns that this investigation, along with the surrounding accusations, represents a larger crackdown on press freedom. However, such claims have been refuted by the government.

According to the police complaint, NewsClick’s founder-editor, Prabir Purkayastha, is accused of conspiring with an obscure voluntary organization to undermine Indian sovereignty and provoke disaffection. The complaint further asserts that substantial amounts of money were received from China to support biased news content criticizing Indian policies while promoting and defending Chinese policies and programs.

The complaint specifically implicates prominent Chinese telecom companies, Xiaomi and Vivo, alleging that they established numerous shell companies in India to illegally infuse foreign funds in violation of Indian foreign currency laws. A senior police officer has confirmed the authenticity of the document, which contains explicit allegations against these two smartphone manufacturers.

Xiaomi India’s spokesperson has categorically denied any knowledge or involvement in the alleged illegal activities, emphasizing that the company conducts its business operations with utmost respect for and strict compliance with applicable laws. The spokesperson dismissed the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

The police complaint, however, lacks details regarding how the information was obtained, fails to present evidence of the companies’ culpability, and does not outline the actions the police plan to take moving forward.

NewsClick, on its part, maintains that it does not publish news or information at the behest of any Chinese entity or authority. The portal’s lawyers have challenged the complaint in the Delhi High Court, denouncing it as a blatant attempt to muffle the free and independent press in India. NewsClick expresses confidence in the country’s judicial system and expects its position to be vindicated.

China, as in previous instances, has dismissed allegations of interference in India and has urged the Indian government to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies operating within India.

