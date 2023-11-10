New Delhi Overcomes Geopolitical Challenges to Secure Consensus on G20 Declaration

India’s capital city, New Delhi, played host to the Group of 20 (G20) nations who successfully navigated through geopolitical hurdles to reach a consensus on a joint declaration. The declaration, consisting of 83 paragraphs, focuses on bolstering multilateralism and addressing key issues facing the Global South.

One significant change from last year’s statement was the omission of explicit condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Instead, the G20 member states agreed to abide by the principles outlined in the United Nations charter, emphasizing territorial integrity and refraining from the use of force.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlighted the considerable time and effort invested in resolving geopolitical challenges, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. He attributed the success of reaching a consensus to the collective efforts of all member states, with emerging markets taking a leading role.

This achievement serves as a testament to India’s growing diplomatic influence on the global stage, especially amidst shifting alliances. Initial concerns about the possibility of New Delhi’s negotiators and diplomats failing to broker a consensus due to Russian and Chinese objections were proven unfounded.

While the joint declaration still requires formal voting by the G20 leaders, it is widely anticipated that India’s proposed framework will be approved. The successful consensus reflects the willingness of nations to come together and collaborate on pressing global issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the G20?

A: The G20, also known as the Group of 20, is an international forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union, representing the world’s major economies. Its members account for approximately 80% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Q: What is the purpose of the G20?

A: The G20 aims to promote international financial stability and sustainable economic growth. It provides a platform for member nations to discuss and coordinate policies on various global economic and financial issues.

Q: Why was there concern about reaching a consensus at this year’s G20 meeting?

A: Concerns arose due to objections from Russia and China regarding the inclusion of references to the ongoing war in Ukraine. These objections raised doubts about whether a consensus could be achieved among the G20 member states.

Q: What is India’s role in the G20?

A: As the host country for the G20 summit, India played a crucial role in facilitating negotiations and fostering consensus among member nations. The successful outcome affirms India’s diplomatic influence and ability to navigate challenging geopolitical dynamics.

Q: What are the key issues addressed in the joint declaration?

A: The joint declaration focuses on various issues, such as debt resolution frameworks, country-specific climate financing solutions, and strengthening multilateral cooperation. It aims to address the specific challenges faced by countries in the Global South.