Indian-Origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam Emerges Victorious in Singapore’s Presidential Election

Singapore has elected its new president, and it is Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam who has secured a resounding victory. Shanmugaratnam, a former member of Singapore’s ruling party, won the electoral race with an impressive 70.4% of the vote. This win makes him the third Indian-origin president of the city-state.

The distinction between the roles of the president and prime minister is significant in Singapore’s political landscape. While the president holds the position of head of state, the prime minister, currently Lee Hsien Loong, serves as the head of government.

Shanmugaratnam faced tough competition from two Chinese-origin candidates during the three-way contest. However, the overwhelming support he received from Singaporeans cemented his success.

During his campaign, Shanmugaratnam emphasized the importance of optimism and solidarity for Singapore’s future. He vowed to shape the country’s culture to ensure it remains a shining beacon in the world. His message resonated with the voters, who expressed their confidence in his ability to lead.

Shanmugaratnam’s political career dates back to 2001 when he entered politics. Over the past two decades, he has held various positions in the public sector and served in ministerial roles within the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

The incumbent president, Madam Halimah Yacob, will conclude her six-year term on September 13. She made history as Singapore’s first female president and eighth overall.

FAQ:

Q: How did Tharman Shanmugaratnam win the Singapore presidential election?

A: Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the election with 70.4% of the vote, defeating two Chinese-origin candidates.

Q: Who is the head of state and head of government in Singapore?

A: The president is the head of state, while the prime minister is the head of government.

Q: When did Tharman Shanmugaratnam join politics?

A: Tharman Shanmugaratnam entered politics in 2001.

Sources:

– source1.com

– source2.com