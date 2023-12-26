Indian Navy Boosts Security Measures in Response to Recent Attack

NEW DELHI – In response to a recent attack on an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel off the Indian coast, the Indian Navy has announced plans to deploy guided missile destroyer ships in the Arabian Sea. This move is aimed at maintaining a strong deterrent presence and ensuring the safety of maritime trade routes.

While the nature of the attack on the MV Chem Pluto is still under investigation, initial reports suggest that a drone was involved. The Indian Navy is conducting a thorough forensic and technical analysis to determine the specifics of the attack, including the type and amount of explosive used.

In the wake of this incident, the Pentagon has blamed Iran for launching the drone strike. However, Iran has refuted these claims, deeming them baseless. As tensions escalate, it is imperative to enhance security measures in the region to prevent further destabilization.

To address the growing challenges in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has now deployed its Guided Missile Destroyers, namely INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata, in strategic locations. These ships will work in coordination with a U.S.-led task force that focuses on countering threats in the Red Sea.

The Indian Navy has stressed that a joint investigation involving various agencies is underway. Once the explosive ordnance team completes its analysis, further insights into the attack will be obtained. This collaborative approach underscores the commitment to maintaining the security of international waters.

The MV Chem Pluto, which arrived in Mumbai on Monday, had a crew comprising 21 Indians and one Vietnamese citizen. Their safety remains a top priority, and efforts are being made to ensure their well-being during this unsettling time.

As the situation unfolds, the Indian Navy is poised to take necessary actions to safeguard the region’s interests. By bolstering security measures and increasing its presence, the navy aims to deter potential threats and promote stability in the maritime domain.

