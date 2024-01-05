Abrupt hijack attempt on Liberian-flagged vessel prompts swift Indian Navy response

The Indian Navy swiftly executed its maritime security protocols in response to a hijacking attempt on a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea. In a bid to regain control of the vessel, the navy deployed a ship and a patrol aircraft, ensuring the safety and security of the crew and cargo.

Initially, a distress message was transmitted through the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal, indicating that the vessel had been forcibly boarded by a group of five to six unknown armed individuals. While the navy statement did not disclose the specific vessel, media reports have identified it as the MV Lila Norfolk.

To assist the vessel, the navy diverted a ship that was already deployed for maritime security operations. Furthermore, a patrol aircraft swiftly overflew the carrier to establish communication with the crew and verify their safety. The aircraft continues to closely monitor the movements of the vessel, while the naval ship is en route to provide necessary assistance.

Upon contact with the crew, it was ascertained that they were secure within their strong room and operating the vessel from there. This strategy ensures greater protection against threats posed during instances of piracy or hijacking.

The Indian Navy remains in close coordination with other relevant agencies in the area to closely monitor the situation. While no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, concerns have been growing over increased incidents targeting shipping in the region, particularly due to the activities of Yemeni Houthi rebels.

This prompt response by the Indian Navy underscores its dedication to safeguarding the maritime domain and protecting the safety and interests of vessels and crews operating in the area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What was the swift action taken by the Indian Navy?

A: The Indian Navy deployed a ship and a patrol aircraft to address a hijacking attempt on a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea.

Q: What is the current status of the crew and the vessel?

A: The crew members are safe within a secure space on the vessel, known as the strong room. The aircraft is continuously monitoring the carrier’s movements, and a naval ship is en route to assist the vessel.

Q: Who is responsible for the hijacking attempt?

A: No group has claimed immediate responsibility for the assault. However, concerns have been raised about increased incidents targeting shipping in the region, particularly due to the activities of Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Q: What precautions did the crew take during the hijack attempt?

A: The crew members secured themselves within the strong room and continued to operate the vessel from there to enhance their safety and security.