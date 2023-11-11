Challenges Mount for Indian Diplomacy as Pannun’s Pro-Khalistan Movement Gains Momentum in Canada

Indian diplomatic missions in Canada have been put on high alert as a pro-Khalistan outfit led by Pannun threatens to escalate its protests. The government’s concern is that these activities could potentially undermine the diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The term “Khalistan” refers to the separatist movement seeking an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region of India. Pannun, the leader of the outfit, has been vocally advocating for the cause and has been able to mobilize a substantial number of supporters within the Sikh diaspora in Canada.

The situation poses a significant challenge for Indian diplomats, who are striving to enhance economic cooperation, trade relations, and people-to-people ties with Canada. The growing influence of Pannun’s pro-Khalistan movement could potentially overshadow these efforts and strain the overall bilateral relationship.

Despite the increasing threat, Indian diplomatic missions have been cautious in their response, avoiding any direct confrontation with the outfit. Instead, they have been focusing on proactive engagement with the Sikh community in Canada, aiming to address their concerns and foster a better understanding of India’s position on the issue.

