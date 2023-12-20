The Indian Government’s Suspension of MPs Sparks Controversy

In a drastic move that has raised concerns about the state of democracy in India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has recently suspended over 140 opposition politicians from parliament. The suspensions come in response to the politicians’ protest against a security breach at the parliamentary premises, with the government being accused of attacking the very foundations of democracy.

This mass suspension represents the largest number of MPs ever suspended in Indian parliamentary history. Over the course of a single day, 78 MPs were suspended, a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the government and the opposition. While most suspensions are expected to last until the end of the winter session, some cases will be reviewed and decided upon by the parliamentary privileges committee.

The suspension of MPs has drawn criticism from various quarters, with opposition leaders accusing the government of seeking to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. Karti Chidambaram of the National Congress party compared parliament to the assembly of North Korea, while Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s president, believes the government’s intention was to scare the opposition parties into submission.

The events leading up to the suspension stem from a recent incident in which intruders broke into parliament’s lower house and released colored gas canisters. The opposition MPs, who have been demanding a debate on the matter, feel the government has failed to adequately address the security breach and its underlying causes. However, the BJP speaker has so far denied the opposition’s request, claiming that the incident falls outside the government’s purview.

The suspension of MPs has also been linked to a broader pattern of the Modi government allegedly undermining parliamentary democracy. Critics argue that the government has been using its parliamentary majority to target opposition parties and dissenting MPs. Many opposition politicians have faced harassment and criminal investigations by central government agencies. Manish Tewari, a suspended Congress MP, claims that the government’s real objective is to push through controversial criminal laws during the winter session without giving the opposition a chance to voice their concerns.

These suspensions have significant implications for the upcoming election in May, as the majority of those suspended are part of the newly formed opposition coalition called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The coalition met recently to discuss their election strategy, and their suspension has only heightened concerns about the future of parliamentary democracy in India.

