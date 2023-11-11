An Alleged Canadian Official’s Statements Undermine Sikh Murder Investigation, Claims Indian Diplomat

In an interview with the Globe and Mail, India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, expressed concerns over the impact of public statements made by a high-level Canadian official on the investigation into the murder of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia.

According to Canada, the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader, involved Indian agents. However, India denies these allegations and insists that concrete evidence has not been provided by Canada or its allies to substantiate the claims. Verma went on to suggest that the investigation has been compromised due to the public statements made by the unnamed Canadian official, implying Indian involvement in the murder.

The diplomatic tension resulting from this case has strained relations between Canada and India. In response to Canada’s allegations, India asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence, leading Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats from India. Consequently, the proposed trade treaty between the two nations has been put on hold.

Despite these challenges, Verma emphasized India’s desire to strengthen business ties with Canada and return to the negotiating table for a trade deal. While acknowledging the current strained relations, India remains hopeful for a positive future relationship.

