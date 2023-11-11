Title: The Controversy Surrounding India’s Deputy IT Minister and the Aftermath of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Attack

India’s deputy minister of Information Technology is currently under investigation following a social media post that allegedly spread religious hatred after an attack on a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention. The incident, which took place in Kerala, resulted in the loss of three lives and left 50 others injured. The event was targeted by homemade bombs during a three-day gathering organized by the Christian-based religious movement.

The deputy IT minister’s social media post, now under scrutiny, accused the Jehovah’s Witnesses of being anti-national, further exacerbating tensions in the aftermath of the attack. The police arrested an individual who claimed responsibility for the incident through a video message. This individual also accused the Jehovah’s Witnesses of being involved with radical organizations.

Shortly after the attack, the deputy minister, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, expressed his condemnation via social media. However, in his post, he went beyond condemning the attack and accused Kerala’s ruling Communist party of appeasing radical organizations like Hamas. Chandrashekhar used a quote from former U.S. secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, to support his claim.

Amidst this controversy, reports emerged that Khaled Mashal, the former head of Hamas, virtually addressed a rally organized by a local Muslim group in Kerala. He called for solidarity with Gaza, causing further tensions in the region. Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, defended the state government against Chandrashekhar’s allegations and accused Modi’s Hindu nationalist party of attempting to destabilize the diverse state.

The criminal case filed against Chandrashekhar by the Kerala police will be addressed by the minister’s lawyer, according to his aide. The investigation will determine whether his social media post incited religious hatred and if any action needs to be taken.

The incident highlights the sensitive nature of social media in a society that grapples with religious tensions. It also raises the question of responsible online behavior and the impact it can have on society. In a digital age where information spreads rapidly, it is crucial for individuals, particularly those in positions of power, to exercise restraint and promote harmony rather than ignite further division.

