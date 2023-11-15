New Delhi Receives a Breath of Fresh Air as Rain Subsides Smog

After days of severe pollution, the Indian capital of New Delhi finally experienced a reprieve on Friday morning as overnight rain brought temporary relief. The city, previously labeled as the most polluted in the world, witnessed an improvement in its air quality index (AQI), with a reading of 127, a significant improvement compared to the hazardous levels of 400-500 observed during the previous week.

The rain showers, predicted to continue intermittently until early noon, not only brought respite to New Delhi but also extended to neighboring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. As a result, the financial capital of Mumbai also witnessed a notable improvement in air quality due to the showers in nearby coastal areas.

The worsening air quality in India has garnered attention, especially with the ongoing cricket World Cup hosted by the country. In an ambitious attempt to purify the air, scientists and authorities are planning to seed clouds in New Delhi around November 20th to trigger heavy rainfall, an unprecedented effort to combat the pollution prevalent in the city.

Each year, as winter approaches, New Delhi is shrouded in a thick layer of smog. The combination of heavy, cold air and various pollutants, including dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke from burning crop stubble in Punjab and Haryana, contribute to this hazardous condition. The recent rainfall presents a glimmer of hope for the city to combat its perennial pollution problem.

Coinciding with the rain, the upcoming Diwali festival poses another challenge for maintaining air quality. Despite a ban on firecrackers, many people still choose to engage in the traditional practice, leading to a spike in air pollution. In anticipation of this, the local government has already implemented measures such as closing schools, halting construction activities, and imposing restrictions on vehicle usage to control pollution levels.

While the rain may offer temporary relief, it is crucial for both the authorities and the public to work towards long-term solutions to combat the persistent air pollution problem in New Delhi. The efforts to seed clouds and the implementation of restrictions are steps in the right direction, but sustained action is necessary to protect the health and well-being of the city’s 20 million inhabitants.

