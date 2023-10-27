Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his son die in plane crash in Zimbabwe

Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his 22-year-old son Amer were among six people who died in a plane crash in Zimbabwe on September 29. The tragic incident occurred when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe after experiencing a technical fault.

Harpal Randhawa was the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper. He also founded the $4-billion private equity business GEM Holdings. The mining tycoon and his son were traveling in a Cessna 206 aircraft, privately owned by RioZim. They were en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident happened. The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim. All passengers and crew onboard died in the accident.

The local community and law enforcement agencies are working together to manage the aftermath of the plane crash.