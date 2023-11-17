Indian Authorities Seek International Assistance in Rescue Operation for Trapped Workers

New Delhi, India – Indian authorities have reached out to international experts for assistance in the ongoing rescue operation to save 40 workers who have been trapped for over 90 hours inside a Himalayan mountain. Following a tunnel collapse during construction work in northern Uttarakhand state on Sunday, the urgency to rescue the trapped men has increased as reports suggest some are falling ill.

In an effort to expedite the rescue mission, authorities have contacted the Thai cave rescue team, known for their successful operation in rescuing a boys’ soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018. Additionally, assistance is being sought from special teams in Norway experienced in delicate and challenging rescue missions. The nature of the collapsed tunnel suggests that unique expertise and techniques are required to ensure the workers’ safety.

“The rescue team has reached out to the Thai company that played a crucial role in rescuing the children trapped in the cave,” mentioned Uttarkashi District Information Officer, Kirti Panwar. The successful rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from the Tham Luang cave has made the Thai team a valuable resource.

Indian authorities have also sought advice from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) through their Indian partner, Indian Railways, RVNL. Although NGI confirmed their involvement in providing advice, they clarified their non-participation in the ongoing rescue operation.

The trapped men are migrant laborers from other states who were assisting in the construction of the tunnel as part of a larger project to upgrade India’s transport network. The precarious situation of the workers, trapped 60 meters inside the mountain with limited supplies of oxygen, food, and water, has prompted a swift response from authorities.

Rescue efforts began with attempts to dig through the debris, but progress was hindered by falling rubble. Subsequently, a drill was brought in to create a wider hole through which the men could crawl to safety. However, a landslide complicated the operation, leading to a pause in the rescue efforts. Fortunately, a higher-powered drill has now been flown in to continue the creation of an escape route for the trapped workers.

To ensure their well-being during the rescue operation, oxygen and food packets are being pumped to the men through a smaller pipe. On-site doctors are available to provide medical assistance, as some of the men have exhibited concerning symptoms such as headaches and nausea. Authorities have sent medicines, dry fruits, chickpeas, and puffed rice to address these health issues.

Meanwhile, the trapped men have about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of space to move around, and doctors are offering counseling to alleviate their anxiety. The rescue team remains committed to exploring all possible options to bring the workers to safety.

This incident highlights the ambitious Char Dham Highway project led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The infrastructure plan aims to enhance connectivity in Uttarakhand and improve access to important pilgrimage sites. Uttarakhand, often referred to as “Devbhumi” or “Land of the Gods,” is known for its cultural heritage and numerous Hindu religious locations.

As the rescue operation continues, the international collaboration and expertise being deployed demonstrate the determination to ensure the safe rescue of the trapped workers in Uttarakhand, India.

