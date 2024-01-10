Indian AI Startup CEO’s Son Found Dead: A Tragic Incident Unveils Disturbing Details

In a shocking turn of events, the 4-year-old son of an Indian AI startup CEO was found dead, with the doctor confirming that the child was smothered to death. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many questioning how something so horrific could occur.

The administrative officer at Hiriyur Taluk Hospital, Kumar Naik, revealed that the child’s death was the result of either a cloth or a pillow being used to smother him. It appears the child was not strangled with hands, but rather with a cushioning object. This information adds a macabre dimension to the already distressing situation.

Suchana Seth, the CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, is currently in police custody after being detained in the southern Karnataka state. The series of events leading up to the child’s murder began when Seth checked into a hotel in Goa. Upon checking out, the boy was found to be missing, and it wasn’t until her luggage was opened that the child’s lifeless body was discovered.

Hotel staff had initially noticed blood stains in Seth’s room, prompting them to inform the police. Authorities have since discovered that Seth provided false information regarding her child’s whereabouts, claiming the boy was with a friend in Margao but providing an incorrect address. Furthermore, when questioned about the blood stains, Seth attributed them to her menstrual cycle.

As the investigation unfolds, disturbing details are emerging. When authorities went to the address of Seth’s AI startup, they were met with a surprise. Instead of finding her company, they discovered a co-working space occupied by numerous individuals from other companies. This raises questions about Seth’s background and the legitimacy of her professional claims.

As the community mourns the loss of an innocent life, it is hard to comprehend how someone with an impressive educational background and professional experience could be involved in such a heinous crime. Those who knew Seth during her time at Calcutta University describe her as attentive and dedicated to her studies, making this tragedy even more perplexing.

In the wake of this devastating incident, it is crucial to reflect on the impact it has on society as a whole. The safety and well-being of children should be a top priority, and incidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution.

