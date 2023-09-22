The Special Session of Parliament Begins in India

The five-day “Amrit Kaal” session of parliament has commenced, focusing on the evolution of India’s parliamentary democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the discussion by reflecting on the significance of the parliament building and its historical moments. He emphasized that while a new building is being prepared, the current parliament building will continue to inspire future generations.

The Lok Sabha speaker announced that proceedings will move to the new parliament building from tomorrow. However, there were heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha as some opposition members complained about the National Anthem being played twice. The speaker assured that the issue would be looked into.

As part of the session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will gather in Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and discuss their resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047. A photo session will follow the function.

The legislative business for this session includes several bills, such as the Post Office Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill. Additionally, at an all-party meeting, regional parties pushed for the tabling of the women’s reservation bill.

The special session has faced criticism from the opposition, who view it as a “diversionary tactic” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They believe that more critical issues should be prioritized.

Overall, the special session of parliament aims to commemorate the parliament’s history while discussing important legislative matters that will shape India’s future.