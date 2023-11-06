India Expresses Willingness to Cooperate with Canada’s Investigation

In the wake of recent allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has expressed India’s willingness to cooperate with Canada’s investigation. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed to have credible intelligence connecting Indian agents to the murder, Jaishankar emphasized that it is not the policy of the Indian government.

During a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, Jaishankar outlined India’s response to the allegations. He stated, “We told the Canadians that this is not the government of India’s policy. We also informed them that if they have specific and relevant information, we are open to looking at it.”

In response to the situation, India temporarily suspended new visas for Canadians and requested a reduction in Ottawa’s diplomatic presence, citing a deteriorating security environment. Jaishankar explained that India has been pressing Canada about its claims of organized criminals operating in the country, including separatists like Nijjar. He also noted that India has made numerous extradition requests.

However, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of understanding the larger context. He highlighted the rise of organized crime, violence, and extremism in Canada in recent years, associating it with secessionist forces. This complex mixture of factors underscores the need for a comprehensive perspective on the issue.

While Canada’s allies, including the United States, have expressed cautious concern over the allegations, there is a call for India to cooperate fully with Canada’s investigation. The United States ambassador to Canada disclosed that some information had already been gathered by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, consisting of the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

India’s willingness to engage in the investigation demonstrates its commitment to addressing the situation responsibly. As international cooperation becomes increasingly important in combating transnational crimes, India’s stance sets a positive example for other nations.