India’s Path to Development: A Pledge for Progress

NEW DELHI: As India looks towards the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a bold and ambitious goal for the nation. During his visit to Varanasi, he spoke at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, highlighting the importance of collective commitment towards development.

The Prime Minister stressed that if the 140 crore citizens of India join hands and pledge to achieve this vision, the nation will unquestionably attain the status of a developed country by 2047. This goal, he believes, can be compared to the fervor for freedom that was prevalent during the Independence struggle.

“In our country, many government schemes have been established, but the most crucial aspect is ensuring that these schemes reach the people without any hindrances. If there is a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then the government should ensure that houses are built as promised,” PM Modi stated.

This journey towards development requires the involvement of individuals from different spheres of society – government, politics, and social work. In emphasizing this point, the Prime Minster acknowledged his own responsibility as the MP of Varanasi to contribute his time and efforts to the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Earlier today, PM Modi received a warm welcome during his roadshow in Varanasi, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and launch 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore. These projects aim to bring about positive change and progress for both Varanasi and the Purvanchal region.

Among the projects, the launch of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 and the inauguration of a new train from Kanyakumari to Varanasi stand out. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, to be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of numerous dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This cultural exchange will also include an exhibition showcasing the diverse art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

As the nation embarks on its journey towards development, there are bound to be questions. Here are some frequently asked questions:

FAQ:

1. What is the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra?

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an initiative aimed at encouraging collective commitment towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047. It emphasizes the importance of ensuring that government schemes reach people without any obstacles.

2. What projects did Prime Minister Narendra Modi launch in Varanasi?

During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated and launched 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore. These projects are aimed at bringing about positive change and progress for Varanasi and the Purvanchal region.

3. What is the significance of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0?

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 is a cultural exchange program that will witness the participation of dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It aims to showcase the diverse art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

With a collective pledge for progress and the launch of transformative projects, India is poised to redefine its future. By 2047, the nation aims to become a beacon of development, embodying the spirit of unity and determination. Through such initiatives, India paves the way towards a brighter tomorrow.

