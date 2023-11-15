New International Consensus Rises Against Israeli Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territory

In a show of solidarity and support for the rights of Palestinians, India has joined a growing international consensus by voting in favor of a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution condemns Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan.

While Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, and the United States voted against the draft resolution, India was among the 145 nations that voted in favor, leading the charge for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The resolution emphasizes the condemnation of settlement activities, including the confiscation of land, disruption of livelihoods, forced transfer of civilians, and the annexation of land, all of which are deemed illegal under international law. It reaffirms that these settlements hinder the peace process and impede economic and social development.

By voting in favor of the resolution, India has joined countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the UK in advocating for the rights of Palestinians and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

FAQ:

Q: What does the resolution condemn?

A: The resolution condemns Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan.

Q: How many nations voted in favor of the resolution?

A: A total of 145 nations voted in favor of the resolution.

Q: Why are these settlements deemed illegal?

A: The settlements are considered illegal under international law due to their confiscation of land, disruption of livelihoods, forced transfer of civilians, and annexation of land.

Q: What is the aim of the resolution?

A: The resolution aims to halt settlement activities, promote peace, and facilitate economic and social development in the region.

While the resolution marks a significant step towards international consensus on the issue, it is important to note that India’s vote follows a recent abstention in the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This demonstrates India’s commitment to promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions in the face of violence.

As the world grapples with the complexities of terrorism and cross-border conflicts, India, along with other nations, emphasizes the need for unity and a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The country recognizes that terrorism knows no borders, nationality, or race, and believes that differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue rather than violence.

Overall, India’s vote in favor of the resolution against Israeli settlement activities reflects its commitment to upholding international law, supporting the rights of Palestinians, and advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Sources:

– URL source1

– URL source2