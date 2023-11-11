New Delhi’s Slum Clearances: A Controversial Renovation or a Necessary Change?

The bustling city of New Delhi, India’s capital, is no stranger to the stark contrasts between wealth and poverty. It is a place where opulent mansions coexist with makeshift shanties, and the struggle for employment opportunities is ever-present. Against this backdrop, a mass demolition drive has been underway in the city, targeting slum neighborhoods, just days before the highly anticipated G20 summit.

The government argues that these demolitions are necessary as these structures are deemed “illegal.” They have pledged to provide alternative housing for the affected communities. However, activists question the timing and motive behind these clearances. They believe that this is, in fact, a planned “beautification” project aimed at hiding the city’s poverty and presenting a more polished image to the international community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to portray India as a modern superpower and a champion of impoverished nations during the G20 summit. However, critics argue that by trying to conceal one of the country’s most entrenched problems, the government is inadvertently perpetuating the issue. Harsh Mander, a social activist working with marginalized communities, stated that India is “ashamed of ostensible poverty” and does not want it to be visible to the visiting dignitaries.

Unplanned settlements and slums have long been a part of New Delhi’s reality. According to a report by the Centre for Policy Research, only 23.7% of the capital’s population lives in planned or authorized neighborhoods. The majority, including those being affected by the demolitions, reside in slums, villages, or unauthorized settlements. These areas suffer from inadequate infrastructure and limited access to basic amenities.

Among the affected residents is Savita, a mother of four, whose home was demolished near the historic Tughlaqabad Fort. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claims that Savita and her neighbors had encroached on the land and constructed their homes illegally. Though court documents show that the ASI had issued a notice to the residents earlier this year, warning them to remove the “unauthorized constructions,” Savita maintains that they were aware of the risks but felt compelled to build a home in the only place they could afford.

As the controversy rages on, questions arise about the long-term impact of these slum clearances. While the government promises to provide alternative housing, there are concerns about whether these relocations will truly benefit the affected communities. What will happen to the social fabric of these neighborhoods? Will the new housing options be accessible and sustainable for those who have been uprooted?

The issue of slums and poverty in New Delhi is a complex one that requires thoughtful and comprehensive solutions. As India strives to present itself as a progressive nation, it must also address the underlying causes of poverty and invest in sustainable urban development. Only then can the true transformation of the city be achieved, one that uplifts its marginalized residents and ensures an inclusive future for all.

