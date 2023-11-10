India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue: Strengthening Global Partnership and Exploring New Frontiers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be skipping the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in mid-November, as he focuses on the upcoming assembly elections. However, the November 10th 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the United States will see Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveling to India, reaffirming their commitment to a global partnership and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

This dialogue comes at a crucial time, with increasing geopolitical tensions and some differences between the two countries over Canada’s attempts to implicate the Indian government in the murder of a Khalistan leader. The US has taken a seemingly pro-Canada stance by supporting their claims, but the 2+2 meeting will serve as a reminder that these differences won’t affect the overall momentum in bilateral ties.

During the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, both sides will focus on strengthening cooperation in various sectors. This includes climate, energy, health, counterterrorism, education, and people-to-people ties. The defence sector will also be a key area of discussion, with a particular emphasis on technology transfer and co-production. The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) will also be on the agenda, potentially becoming a guiding principle for further deepening the strategic partnership.

India is also eagerly awaiting a response from President Joe Biden regarding an invitation to attend the Republic Day parade in January, which is likely to be discussed during the dialogue. Additionally, the significance of the Quad alliance in ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific will be underscored, as well as the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

It is worth noting that India’s position on international issues, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, aligns more closely with the Quad alliance than with other major multilateral forums like BRICS and SCO. This was evident from the recent UNGA vote on the Gaza truce resolution, where India, Australia, and Japan abstained while the US voted against it. This highlights the evolving dynamics of India’s international engagements and its commitment to aligning with like-minded partners.

Overall, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue presents an opportunity for India and the United States to strengthen their global partnership, explore new avenues of cooperation, and address shared challenges. It is a testament to the deepening ties between the two countries and their commitment to navigating the complexities of the ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue?

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a high-level meeting between the United States and India, involving the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, and their counterparts from the Indian government. It provides an opportunity for both countries to discuss and advance various aspects of their bilateral relationship, including strategic cooperation, security, and global partnership.

2. What are the key areas of cooperation between India and the US during the dialogue?

The dialogue will cover a wide range of areas, including climate, energy, health, counterterrorism, education, and people-to-people ties. The defence sector will also be a focus, particularly in terms of technology transfer and co-production. Discussions on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) will further deepen the strategic partnership.

3. Why is India’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict aligned with the Quad alliance?

India’s alignment with the Quad alliance, which comprises the United States, Japan, Australia, and India, on the Israel-Hamas conflict reflects its shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. This alignment is based on a common understanding of the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

4. How does this dialogue contribute to the overall India-US relationship?

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue serves as a platform to strengthen the global partnership and Indo-Pacific cooperation between India and the US. It reflects the deepening ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to navigating increasingly complex geopolitical challenges. The dialogue also provides an opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation and address shared concerns in order to advance the overall bilateral relationship.