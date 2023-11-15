India Seeks Clarity on US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific Amid Growing Ties with China

As India prepares for high-level talks with the United States, there is speculation about New Delhi’s intention to seek reassurance that Washington’s focus on the Indo-Pacific region remains intact despite its growing engagement with China. The talks, known as the “2+2” ministerial dialogue, provide an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their military and diplomatic ties.

While the bilateral agenda between India and the US will likely remain unchanged, there are concerns about America’s ability to respond robustly to China’s increasing presence and influence in the region. Experts suggest that India is closely monitoring the growing engagement between the US and China, particularly due to recent visits and discussions between top officials of both nations. Indian officials are seeking clarification on Washington’s stance towards China and what it means for the Indo-Pacific.

Analysts argue that the talks serve as a mechanism for resolving or clarifying these concerns. It is not just India that is interested in understanding the extent of US commitment to the region; Australia and Japan also have their own questions about America’s approach to the Indo-Pacific.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently emphasized the importance of the Indo-Pacific and dismissed any doubts about US engagement in the region. He stated that while the US is dealing with crises in other parts of the world, it remains fully engaged in its interests in the Indo-Pacific.

With regards to the growing US-China relationship, experts believe that it is unlikely to pose a problem at the 2+2 talks. The discussions allow the US and India to focus on strategic issues, and past differences on certain matters have not derailed the overall security discussions. Instead, both parties are expected to emphasize the need for deeper bilateral defense ties. Recent developments, such as the production of fighter jet engines in India and India’s acquisition of armed drones from the US, highlight the growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the US may also seek to reduce India’s reliance on Russian arms, as approximately 85% of India’s major weapons systems currently come from Russia. This presents an opportunity for the US to help India diversify its defense acquisitions and enhance its indigenous defense industry.

In conclusion, the 2+2 talks between the US and India provide an opportunity for reassurance and deeper cooperation in the face of China’s growing influence. India seeks clarity on Washington’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific, while the US aims to strengthen defense ties and reduce India’s reliance on Russian arms. The outcome of these talks will have implications not only for the US-India relationship but also for the broader dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.

