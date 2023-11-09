India Resumes Visa Services for Canadians Following Diplomatic Row

India has announced that it will resume visa services for Canadians after they were suspended in September, sparking a major diplomatic dispute between the two countries. The visa services were halted by India due to perceived security threats that disrupted work at its Canadian missions. However, the suspension occurred amid a serious disagreement over the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada, with Ottawa accusing India of being behind the incident.

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Ottawa stated that they will begin issuing some visas again after reviewing the security situation at their missions and taking into account recent measures implemented by Canada. They did not provide specifics on the Canadian measures mentioned. The statement further expressed that additional decisions regarding visa services will be communicated based on continuous evaluation of the situation.

The resumption of visa services is expected to occur on Thursday and will encompass entry visas, business visas, medical visas, and conference visas. Entry visas, which cater to “persons of Indian origin” and their immediate family members, will be covered as well. However, it remains uncertain whether Canadian tourists will be included in the resumption of services.

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada deteriorated significantly following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remark that Canada was investigating credible allegations of India’s involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. The leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was shot and killed in British Columbia in June. While no suspects have been identified, Trudeau has emphasized the importance of India’s cooperation in the murder investigation, while also asserting that Canada does not seek to escalate tensions.

This recent development comes after Canada recalled numerous diplomats from India and India threatened to remove diplomatic immunity for them. India claimed that there was an imbalance in the number of diplomats between the two countries, demanding parity. However, the Global Affairs website indicates that both countries had a similar number of diplomats, with twenty-one Canadian diplomats remaining in India.