Apollo Hospital Delhi Under Investigation for Alleged Involvement in Organ Transplant Scandal

The New Delhi city government has launched an investigation into Apollo Hospital, one of the largest private hospital chains in India, following allegations of its involvement in an illegal organ transplant scandal. The investigation was prompted by a media report that linked the hospital to the sale of kidneys by Myanmar nationals.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), a government body under the federal health ministry, has written to the Delhi authorities, urging them to take action based on the report published in Britain’s Telegraph. According to the report, young villagers from Myanmar were being flown to the Delhi hospital and persuaded to sell their kidneys to wealthy Burmese patients.

Apollo Hospitals, when approached by Reuters for comment, did not respond immediately. However, the hospital released a statement expressing shock at the allegations and promising to conduct an internal investigation. The hospital vehemently denied any involvement in illegal activities related to organ transplants.

Anil Kumar, the Director of NOTTO, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and concrete evidence before deciding on the appropriate course of action. S B Deepak Kumar, the Delhi Health Secretary, confirmed that the city had initiated a probe as directed by the federal government.

Indraprastha Medical Corp, an associate of Apollo that manages its two hospitals in the Delhi region, has also initiated an inquiry into the matter. The hospital has strongly refuted the allegations, calling them false, ill-informed, and misleading. They have assured their full cooperation and provision of relevant information to the authorities.

The government of Myanmar has not responded to Reuters’ request for comment on the issue.

Apollo Hospitals, headquartered in Chennai, operates over 70 hospitals across India and conducted 1,641 solid organ transplants in 2022, according to company data. The hospital is also known for treating foreign patients who visit India for medical care.

The investigation centers around the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, one of the most esteemed private hospitals in New Delhi.

While the allegations against Apollo Hospital are deeply concerning, it is crucial to await the outcome of the investigation and the presentation of concrete evidence before drawing any conclusions. The involved parties have expressed their willingness to cooperate fully with the authorities, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability.

