India: Embracing its Cultural Roots as Bharat

In a nation that is rich with diversity, history, and cultural heritage, India is considering a transformation that symbolizes its deep connection to its ancient roots. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is reportedly contemplating a constitutional amendment to change the country’s name from “India” to “Bharat.”

This discussion gained momentum after the invitations to the G20 summit referred to Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, as the “President of Bharat” instead of the usual “President of India.” This subtle change caught the attention of opposition parties, who have been anticipating discussions surrounding the one-nation-one-election bill during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

The demand to rename India as Bharat stems from a desire to shed the vestiges of colonial slavery and embrace a name that reflects the nation’s true identity and history. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal argued that the term “India” is a reminder of the country’s subjugation under colonial rule and advocated for its removal from the Constitution. His sentiment was echoed by BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav, who also called for a constitutional amendment to replace “India” with “Bharat.”

Unsurprisingly, this proposed name change sparked strong reactions from political leaders. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media to convey his disapproval of the move, stating, “Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India.’ Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.’ But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault.”

It is important to note that Article 1 of the Indian Constitution currently states, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”

The debate surrounding the renaming of India gained further traction when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma referred to the country as the “Republic of Bharat” in a social media post. This development followed appeals by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to adopt “Bharat” as the preferred name for the nation.

Unsurprisingly, the proposed rename garnered criticism from Congress, with BJP’s national president J P Nadda questioning the party’s objections to any action taken for the nation’s honor and glory. Nadda accused Congress of lacking respect for the country, the Constitution, and constitutional institutions, stating, “The entire country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of Congress.”

As the public debate continues to unfold, figures from various political parties have shared their sentiments on the matter. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha expressed concern over the BJP’s decision to alter the reference from “President of India” to “President of Bharat” on official G20 summit invitations. Chadha emphasized that the nation’s identity does not belong to any particular political party but rather to the 1.35 billion Indians who call it home.

While the discussions surrounding the renaming of India as Bharat may seem contentious, they represent an opportunity for the nation to reconnect with its cultural heritage and establish a stronger sense of identity rooted in its historical past.