India’s Ambitious Space Program Takes Steps Towards Human Spaceflight

India’s space program is making significant strides in its mission to independently launch astronauts to space. While the recent focus has been on India’s lunar exploration with the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is also diligently working towards its lofty goal of sending three astronauts to low Earth orbit.

One critical aspect of this mission is the development of a spacecraft that can safely transport crew members to space and bring them back to Earth. To accomplish this, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) recently conducted tests to deploy drogue parachutes, an essential component of the Gaganyaan crew module’s landing system.

The drogue parachutes are unique conical ribbon-type parachutes with a diameter of 19 feet. These parachutes play a crucial role in stabilizing the spacecraft and reducing its velocity during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. Successful deployment tests were performed at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility in Chandigarh, showcasing the system’s capability to function at high velocities.

The next stage of testing will involve the drogue chutes in a high-altitude abort test on the Test Vehicle Demonstration 1 (TV-D1). This test, scheduled for late September or early October, will further evaluate the parachutes’ performance and ensure their reliability in emergency scenarios.

ISRO plans to employ a complex system of 10 parachutes to decelerate the Gaganyaan crew module during landing. This system includes apex cover separation parachutes, drogue parachutes for stabilization, and main parachutes controlled by pilot chutes. These meticulous preparations aim to ensure a safe landing for the crew.

Looking ahead, ISRO will conduct a series of uncrewed flights to validate the technology and capabilities of the Gaganyaan mission. These flights will take place in low Earth orbit and test the modified Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket’s ability to carry humans safely. If all goes according to plan, the first crewed Gaganyaan flight could launch as early as late 2024, marking a historic milestone for India’s space program.

India’s efforts in space exploration demonstrate its determination to join the elite group of nations with human spaceflight capabilities. As the country continues to push the boundaries of space technology, it brings aspirations of new scientific discoveries and inspires future generations to dream of reaching the stars.