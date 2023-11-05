India Moves Closer to Independent Human Spaceflight with Successful Test

India’s quest for independent human spaceflight capabilities took a significant step forward recently with the successful test of an uncrewed emergency escape system. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Test Vehicle Demonstration 1 (TV-D1) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in the early hours of October 21.

During the test, the TV-D1 launched the unpressurized test version of the Gaganyaan crew module (CM). At an altitude of 11.9 kilometers, the Crew Escape System (CES) separated from the test vehicle after 61 seconds of liftoff, surpassing the speed of sound.

The CM then separated from the CES at 16.9 kilometers while traveling at 550 kilometers per hour. To slow the descent, a drogue parachute was deployed. Once the CM was below 2.5 kilometers, its main parachute was activated, and it gently descended into the sea. Recovery teams in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 10 kilometers off the island of Sriharikota, retrieved the CM.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath expressed his satisfaction with the test, stating, “I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the TV-D1 mission.” The test verified the safe operation of the motors for emergency crew evacuation from the launch vehicle.

While India still has further tests to conduct before the Gaganyaan mission, which is scheduled for 2025, this successful milestone brings them closer to joining the exclusive club of nations with independent human spaceflight capabilities. Currently, only Russia, the United States, and China have achieved this feat.

India has faced delays in its Gaganyaan program, with setbacks caused by factors such as the outbreak of COVID-19. However, recent successes such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s soft-landing on the moon and the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar observatory have showcased the nation’s determination in space exploration.

Looking ahead, India aims to send astronauts to the moon by 2040 and plans to establish a space station by 2035. With the recent reforms to encourage commercial endeavors and foreign investment in the space sector, India seeks to position itself as a hub for the space industry.

As India continues its pursuit of space exploration, the successful test of the emergency escape system marks a significant leap forward, bringing them closer to realizing their ambitions in human spaceflight.