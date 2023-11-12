New Measures Implemented by India to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material on Social Media Platforms

India, a country with a growing concern for online safety, has recently taken significant steps to address the issue of child sexual abuse material on social media platforms. In an effort to safeguard children and protect their rights, the Indian government has sent notices to major platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram, urging them to ensure that no such content exists on their platforms.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) in India strongly emphasized the need for a swift and permanent removal of any child sexual abuse material found on these platforms. Failure to comply with these demands could result in the removal of legal liability protection enjoyed by these companies.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the junior minister for information technology, expressed the government’s determination to create a safe and trusted internet environment in India. He highlighted the importance of actively addressing this issue to protect young individuals from exploitation. If social media platforms fail to take immediate action, their protection under section 79 of the IT Act could be withdrawn, leading to legal consequences.

To prevent the future dissemination of child sexual abuse material, the government has urged these platforms to implement various measures, including content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms. By adopting these proactive measures, these platforms can play a vital role in preventing the circulation of such offensive content.

It is worth noting that platforms like Telegram have already stated that child abuse materials are strictly prohibited by their terms of service. Telegram’s active moderation team consistently monitors public areas of the platform and efficiently responds to user reports, ensuring the removal of any content that violates their guidelines.

While X and Google, the owner of YouTube, have yet to respond to the government’s notices, it is expected that they will take necessary actions to comply with India’s regulations regarding child safety on their platforms.

The Indian government’s proactive stance on this issue is aligned with their commitment to building a secure online space for its citizens. By setting stringent regulations and holding online platforms accountable, India is working towards a safer and more reliable internet environment.

