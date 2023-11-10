India Urges Canada to Recall 41 Diplomats Amidst Deepening Tensions

In a recent development, India has sent a stern message to Canada, demanding the repatriation of 41 diplomats by October 10th. The strained relationship between the two countries stems from Canada’s suspicions that Indian government agents played a role in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, in June. This accusation, which India vehemently denies, has become a major point of contention.

The Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that India has threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats who refuse to comply with the demand. Currently, Canada has 62 diplomats stationed in India, and India has insisted on reducing this number by 41.

The alleged involvement of Indian government agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, leading to increased tension and distrust. India has labeled the allegations as absurd, emphasizing that they are baseless and without any factual evidence.

The Indian government has expressed concern over the “climate of violence” and the “atmosphere of intimidation” against Indian diplomats in Canada. The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada has further complicated the situation, causing frustration and hindering effective diplomatic communication between the two nations.

As of now, both the Indian and Canadian foreign ministries have not commented on the matter, leaving the situation to escalate further. It remains to be seen how Canada will respond to India’s demand and whether there will be any efforts to ease the tensions and foster a more constructive relationship moving forward.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the reason behind India’s demand for the recall of Canadian diplomats?

India’s demand to recall 41 Canadian diplomats is rooted in the suspicion that Indian government agents were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen. India vehemently denies these allegations.

2. How has this strained the relationship between India and Canada?

The suspicion and accusations of Indian government involvement in the aforementioned murder have deepened tensions between India and Canada. Both countries have expressed their disagreements, leading to a lack of trust in diplomatic relations.

3. What is the significance of the presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada?

The presence of Sikh separatist groups in Canada adds complexity to the situation. India has voiced concerns about the activities and influence of these groups, which further exacerbate the diplomatic challenges between the two nations.

Source: Reuters