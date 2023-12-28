India’s Journalists Face Unlawful Surveillance and Repression Threat

An investigation conducted by Amnesty International and The Washington Post revealed that high-profile journalists in India have been targeted with the invasive Pegasus spyware. This spyware, developed by Israeli firm NSO Group, enables unauthorized access to a phone’s messages, emails, photos, call recordings, location data, and even the ability to activate the device’s camera.

India’s government has repeatedly utilized Pegasus to monitor journalists, highlighting the extent of surveillance faced by the media. Notably, one journalist who had previously been targeted with the same spyware fell victim to another attack.

Pegasus spyware has been extensively documented in its use against journalists and activists worldwide, with reports spanning various countries, including India. NSO Group maintains that it sells the spyware exclusively to government entities and security agencies.

Amnesty International’s investigation revealed that journalists Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of digital media outlet The Wire, and Anand Mangnale, South Asia editor at The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), were among those targeted with Pegasus on their iPhones. The most recent case occurred in October 2023.

Donncha O Cearbhaill, head of Amnesty’s Security Lab, expressed concern about the escalating threats faced by journalists in India, including unlawful surveillance and other repressive tactics such as unjust imprisonment, smear campaigns, harassment, and intimidation. The lack of accountability surrounding the use of Pegasus spyware in India exacerbates the sense of impunity in relation to human rights violations.

Amnesty International’s Security Lab analyzed evidence from Mangnale’s device and discovered a zero-click exploit, a type of malicious software that can install spyware without the user’s interaction, indicating the covert deployment of Pegasus.

In October, Apple issued global threat notifications to iPhone users potentially targeted by “state-sponsored attackers,” with over 20 journalists and opposition politicians in India acknowledging receipt of these notifications. Mangnale’s phone was targeted while he was investigating an alleged stock manipulation case involving a multinational conglomerate in India.

It is worth mentioning that the OCCRP published an investigation into the financial activities of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, a prominent ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Varadarajan, who had already experienced a Pegasus attack in 2018, suggested that his own targeting could be connected to his opposition against the detention of a prominent news publisher in New Delhi.

At the time of reporting, the Indian government has yet to respond to inquiries regarding this investigation.

In a separate incident, leaked documents in 2021 indicated that Pegasus had been used to surveil over 1,000 Indian phone numbers, including those associated with journalists, opposition politicians, and activists.

Targeting journalists solely for fulfilling their professional duties constitutes an unlawful intrusion into their privacy and a violation of their freedom of expression. All countries, including India, have a responsibility to protect human rights by safeguarding individuals from unlawful surveillance, as affirmed by Donncha O Cearbhaill of Amnesty International.

Press freedom advocates claim that the world’s largest democracy has experienced a decline in press freedom during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure. India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, has fallen 21 places to 161 out of 180 countries since Modi assumed office in 2014.

