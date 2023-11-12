India Temporarily Suspends Visa Services for Canadian Nationals Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India has recently announced the suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens, further escalating a diplomatic dispute between the two nations. This decision came after the Canadian government accused India of potential involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist activist within its borders.

BLS International, the agency responsible for processing visa applications for India in Canada, stated in a letter to Indian stock exchanges that visa services would be suspended until further notice, citing “operational reasons.” The letter, addressed to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India, and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange, conveyed the abrupt nature of this suspension.

The official website of BLS International initially posted the announcement, which later disappeared briefly and resurfaced without an explanation. The lack of clarity surrounding this incident adds to the tensions between the two countries.

This move by India comes in response to a travel advisory issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, urging its citizens to remain vigilant while in Canada. The advisory cites concerns regarding “politically condoned hate crimes” that have specifically targeted Indian diplomats and members of the Indian community opposed to anti-India agendas. It advises Indian nationals and students to register with the High Commission of India or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver to ensure effective communication during emergencies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement about investigating potential links between “agents of the government of India” and the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh Canadian citizen, has further strained relations. India vehemently denies these allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

This diplomatic spat has led to the expulsion of senior diplomats from both countries and raises concerns about a strained partnership between two key US allies. The incident highlights the conflict surrounding the Khalistan movement, which seeks the creation of a separate Sikh homeland in parts of India’s Punjab state. The movement is considered a national security threat by the Indian government, with several associated groups categorized as “terrorist organizations.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar himself was a vocal supporter of the Khalistan cause and was listed as a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In 2020, the Indian National Investigation Agency accused him of inciting Sikh communities worldwide towards secessionist activities and violence against Indian authorities. Nijjar was tragically gunned down outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, by masked assailants in June.

The Sikh community in Canada, which is one of the largest Sikh communities outside of India, was deeply affected by Nijjar’s death. Canadian authorities are continuing their investigation, currently identifying three suspects and appealing for public assistance in locating them.

Despite the suspension of visa services for Canadian nationals, it is essential to note that this measure is temporary. It remains to be seen how this diplomatic impasse will unfold and whether it will have a lasting impact on the relationship between India and Canada.

