India Summons Maldives Ambassador Over Ministers’ Controversial Remarks

India has summoned the high commissioner of Maldives after three government officials made derogatory comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The officials, who have since been suspended, referred to Mr. Modi as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and a “puppet of Israel.” The Maldivian foreign ministry clarified that these comments were personal and did not reflect the views of the government. However, the remarks sparked outrage on Indian social media, leading to calls for a boycott of the Maldives.

The suspended ministers, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, made these controversial comments in response to Mr. Modi’s post promoting tourism in the Indian island chain of Lakshadweep. The comments also included comparisons of India to cow dung. Indians, who make up a significant portion of tourists visiting the Maldives, expressed their disappointment with the remarks. The CEO of the Indian ticket-booking site EaseMyTrip even suspended all flight bookings to the Maldives.

Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the “hateful language against India” by these officials, while another former president, Mohamed Nasheed, called the language used in the social media posts “appalling.” Following the uproar, the controversial posts were deleted.

In response to the incident, India’s envoy to Maldives also visited the country’s foreign ministry for a pre-arranged meeting to discuss bilateral issues. This controversy comes just before President Mohamed Muizzu’s state visit to China, which is seen as a diplomatic setback for India as the Maldives traditionally made its first international visit to India after elections.

India’s sphere of influence in the Indian Ocean region is being challenged by China, and President Muizzu’s decision to visit China first, followed by Turkey, is seen as an attempt to change the dynamics of international relations in the region. In December, the Maldivian government terminated a bilateral agreement with India that allowed Delhi to collaborate in mapping the seabed in Maldivian territorial waters.

It is evident that tensions between India and the Maldives are escalating, with this latest incident adding to the strain on their bilateral relationship. As both countries vie for influence in the Indian Ocean, it remains to be seen how this diplomatic dispute will unfold.

