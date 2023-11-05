India’s Space Exploration Reflects its Rise as a Global Power

India’s foray into space exploration is not merely a scientific endeavor, but a strategic move that aligns with the country’s diplomatic aspirations as a rising global power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been consistent in its message that India’s leadership role in space exploration and other fields will contribute to a fairer world order.

The recent successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s mission to land on the moon, has garnered praise and enthusiasm, especially among schoolchildren who cheered for the achievement. This milestone brings India one step closer to becoming the fourth country to achieve a moon landing, following the United States, the Soviet Union, and China. However, India aims to be the first nation to achieve this feat in the moon’s challenging South Pole region.

India’s foreign policy has long been influenced by a delicate balancing act between major powers, particularly the United States and Russia, as it navigates the security challenges posed by an assertive China. India’s vulnerability to threats from China has driven its efforts to strengthen its technological, economic, and diplomatic standing. The recent border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries has further highlighted the importance of India’s strategic calculations.

Amidst these dynamics, India’s space exploration activities have gained significance. The success of Chandrayaan-3 not only demonstrates India’s technological capabilities but also reinforces Prime Minister Modi’s campaign message of India’s rise as an economic, diplomatic, and technological power. By showcasing its scientific prowess, India seeks to assert its national interests on the world stage with confidence.

India’s cost-effective approach to space exploration has already positioned it as a preferred launch partner for numerous countries’ low Earth orbit communications satellites. This reputation has enhanced India’s standing in the global space community and increased its collaboration with the United States.

In addition to aligning with the U.S.-led Artemis Accords for space exploration, India has proposed the creation of a consortium for space exploration among the members of the BRICS group. This suggestion reflects India’s ongoing balancing act between major powers, as China and Russia are key members of the group. By seeking collaboration with these nations while asserting its own interests, India strategically positions itself in the diplomatic arena.

As India continues its space exploration journey, the potential success of Chandrayaan-3 not only bolsters the nation’s scientific achievements but also strengthens its position as a global power. Prime Minister Modi can leverage India’s advancements in space technology to further promote Indian national interests on the world stage.