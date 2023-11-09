India Suspends Canadian Visas and Requests Diplomatic Downsizing Amid Spat

In a surprising turn of events, India has suspended new visa applications from Canadians and has demanded a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country. The move comes as tensions between the two nations escalate following accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, linking India to the murder of a Sikh separatist.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed disappointment that Canada has not provided any specific information regarding the allegations made by Trudeau. The ministry stated that it is willing to review any evidence if it is presented. However, until then, India has decided to suspend the issuance of new visas for Canadian citizens, citing “security threats” against its staff in Canadian consulates.

This suspension of visas for a Western country by India is unprecedented and highlights the strained relations between India and Canada. Earlier, Canada announced that it would temporarily adjust its diplomatic staff presence in India due to threats received on social media platforms.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified that the request for downsizing the Canadian embassy in India was to establish parity between the missions of the two countries. Bagchi also emphasized that India has been facing security threats in Canada without any specific details or evidence being provided.

These recent developments have brought the India-Canada relationship to its lowest point. The growing tensions stem from Trudeau’s mention of “credible allegations” connecting the Indian government to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. The Indian government has categorically denied any involvement.

The tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats and the issuing of travel advisories have further strained the relationship between the two nations. India has urged Canada to share specific information regarding the murder, but no such information has been received thus far.

The ongoing dispute also has the potential to affect trade ties between India and Canada. Talks on a proposed trade deal have been frozen, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, which could boost bilateral trade by $6.5 billion, hangs in the balance.

Both countries have significant stakeholder interests, with Canada being the fourth largest source of foreign tourists for India and India being the largest source country for international students in Canada. It remains to be seen how this escalating spat will impact these sectors.

While the situation involving the visa suspension and diplomatic downsizing unfolds, both India and Canada must find a way to address their differences and work towards maintaining diplomatic relations. Only through open dialogue and the sharing of concrete information can they hope to overcome these challenges and rebuild trust.