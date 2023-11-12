New Article: India Exposes Pakistan’s Inappropriate Kashmir Agenda at UNGA

India delivered a scathing response to Pakistan’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly. Petal Gahlot, India’s first secretary at the United Nations, boldly denounced Pakistan’s repeated misuse of this esteemed platform to spread unfounded and malicious propaganda against India. Gahlot emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, are an integral part of India, and their governance falls within the country’s jurisdiction.

Without mincing words, India firmly rebuked Pakistan’s interference in its internal affairs, highlighting that the Pakistani government has no authority or standing to comment on matters pertaining to Indian territories. This stern and unambiguous response from India came following Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s attempt to bring up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the UNGA.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Kashmir issue?

A: The Kashmir issue refers to the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan over the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Both countries claim the entire region but administer separate parts of it.

Q: What is the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)?

A: The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the United Nations, where all member states gather to discuss and address pressing global issues.

Q: What does “locus standi” mean?

A: “Locus standi” is a legal term that refers to the right or ability to bring a matter to a court or to be heard in a legal proceeding.

Q: What are union territories?

A: In India, union territories are regions that are directly governed by the central government. They have less autonomy compared to states and are usually smaller in size.

