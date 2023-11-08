Sikh Activists Rally for Justice in Assassination Case

Hundreds of Sikh activists gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, to demand justice for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist who was shot and killed in Canada. The protesters called for punishment for the killers and an end to extrajudicial operations against Sikh separatists seeking an independent state in Punjab.

The assassination of Nijjar, who had been declared a terror suspect by India in 2020, has sparked controversy and allegations of a link between the Indian government and the murder. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly stated that there may be a connection, prompting India to denounce the allegations as “absurd.”

In response to the situation, India’s Hindu-nationalist government temporarily suspended visa processing for Canadians and issued a travel warning. Canada has not yet provided evidence to support their suspicion, but Trudeau emphasized that the decision to make the suspicions public was not taken lightly.

Sikhs make up a significant part of the population in Punjab, a region that spans India’s border with Pakistan. Some Sikhs seek an independent nation called Khalistan on this territory. The assassination case and the exchange between Canada and India have brought attention to this long-standing issue, which has often been overlooked on the international stage.

As the demonstration took place, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was in Washington D.C., where he discussed the issue with US officials. Although the US State Department’s readout did not mention the topic, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken privately urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation.

The rally at the Golden Temple serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition by Sikh activists. Their demands for transparency, accountability, and an end to violence resonate not only within their community but also with those who believe in the importance of human rights and justice for all.