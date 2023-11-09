Canadian Authorities Put Hardeep Singh Nijjar on ‘No-Fly List’ Amid Growing Concerns

Canadian authorities have recently placed Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a known terrorist with ties to extremist groups, on a ‘no-fly list’ after receiving crucial information from Indian intelligence agencies. This action was taken in 2017-2018, when New Delhi shared details of over a dozen criminal cases, including murder and other terrorist activities, against Nijjar in India.

Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan terrorist, has been involved in advocating anti-India actions for several years. He even acquired Canadian citizenship, under unclear circumstances, to protect himself from an Interpol red corner notice (RCN) issued against him in November 2014.

The intelligence dossier on Nijjar reveals that he became actively involved in gurdwara politics in Canada and exploited his religious identity to turn the gurdwara into a prominent center of Khalistani activities. He also built a community of radicalized Canadian Sikhs, fostering their extremist inclinations.

Nijjar’s association with known militants further highlights the gravity of his terrorist connections. During a visit to Pakistan in April 2012, he came in contact with Gurdeep Singh, a member of the Khalistan Commando Force. He later received arms and IED training from Jagtar Singh Tara, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). In 2013, Nijjar underwent training in operating hand-held GPS devices under Harjot Singh Birring, a US-based associate sent by Tara.

The dossier also states that Nijjar orchestrated various terror activities in India, raising funds through drug and arms smuggling networks in Canada. He collaborated with other individuals, including Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, to train and execute attacks. They even received arms training in British Columbia, Canada.

Nijjar’s involvement in planning a terror strike on the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Haryana in 2014 demonstrates his commitment to carrying out violent acts. He continued to engage in terrorist activities, coordinating with Punjab-based gangsters like Arshdeep Singh Gill to execute attacks in India.

Despite these damning revelations, it is concerning that multiple separatist organizations supporting terror groups, such as the World Sikh Organization, Khalistan Tiger Force, and Sikhs for Justice, are allegedly operating freely in Canada. India’s requests for their deportation have been largely ignored.

The case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar emphasizes the need for robust cooperation between intelligence agencies globally to combat terrorism effectively. Identifying and apprehending individuals like Nijjar will help ensure global security and prevent the spread of extremist ideologies. The action taken by Canadian authorities to put him on the ‘no-fly list’ is an important step, but continued vigilance and cooperation are necessary to tackle the ongoing threat posed by terrorist networks.