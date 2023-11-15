New Concerns Arise Over Pro-Khalistani Elements in Canada

India recently expressed grave concerns to the United States regarding the increasing presence of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. These concerns were addressed during the ‘2 2’ foreign and defense ministerial meeting. The Indian delegation, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, conveyed their worry about the activities conducted by Khalistani groups on Canadian soil.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra, emphasized the severity of their concerns during a media briefing, stating that they had made their position extremely clear. One cause for worry was a video capturing the actions of an individual associated with the Khalistani movement. Mr. Kwatra expressed confidence that the US delegation comprehended the gravity of the situation and acknowledged India’s concerns.

The strain in the relationship between India and Canada began when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations in September regarding the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian town of Surrey. In response, India temporarily suspended visa issuances to Canadian citizens and called for a downsizing of Canadian diplomatic presence in India to achieve balance.

As a result, Canada has already recalled 41 diplomats and their family members from India. However, India has recently started resuming some of the visa services previously suspended.

With the international community closely monitoring the situation, the concerns raised by India shed light on the challenges posed by Khalistani groups operating in foreign nations. The importance of addressing these concerns becomes even more crucial considering the potential security threats they may pose.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are pro-Khalistani elements?



Pro-Khalistani elements refer to individuals or groups advocating for an independent Sikh state, known as Khalistan, in Punjab, India. Why are pro-Khalistani elements a concern?



Pro-Khalistani elements raise concerns due to their potential to incite violence, destabilize regions, and trigger diplomatic tensions between countries. What impact does the presence of pro-Khalistani elements have on India-Canada relations?



The presence of pro-Khalistani elements strains relations between India and Canada as it raises allegations and demands actions that may affect diplomatic ties and visa services. Is the situation being addressed?



India has expressed its concerns to the United States, as well as taken measures such as suspending visa issuances and requesting a reduction in Canadian diplomatic presence to address the issue.

