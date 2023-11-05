India Remains Committed to Diplomatic Action with Canada

India is resolute in its pursuit to reduce Canada’s diplomatic presence within its borders, despite setting no specific deadline for the action. This comes in the wake of Canadian allegations implicating India in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver. While India denounces these accusations as baseless, it remains firm in its commitment to achieving a parity of diplomatic representation with Canada.

During a news conference, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, emphasized that the countries are engaged in discussions to determine the modalities for this diplomatic reduction. However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of the conversations. In response to a query regarding credible evidence provided by Canada, Bagchi restated India’s willingness to examine any pertinent and specific information, underscoring their open stance on the matter.

India has already taken measures by revoking visas for Canadians, yet Canada has refrained from retaliation. Furthermore, India had previously expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to a senior Indian diplomat being expelled from Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made efforts to ease tensions, stating that Canada is not seeking to instigate further conflict.

For years, India has accused Canada of harboring Sikh separatists advocating for the creation of “Khalistan,” an independent Sikh state located in Punjab, India. India asserts that the security of its diplomats in Canada must be strengthened. Indian diplomats, according to New Delhi, face risks commuting to and from their respective missions due to an alleged climate of fear propagated by Sikh separatists.

While India remains committed to diplomatic measures, it beckons Canada to enhance security in order to rectify the situation. Canada and India have a longstanding relationship, with shared trade and cultural ties. A resolution to the current discord would not only benefit the bilateral relationship but also foster stability and cooperation in the larger global context.