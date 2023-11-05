Indian Monsoon Rainfall Hits Lowest Level Since 2018, Threatens Crop Production

India is facing a significant challenge in its agricultural sector as the country experienced its lowest monsoon rainfall since 2018. The El Nino weather pattern caused August to be the driest month in over a century, according to India’s state-run weather department. These conditions are likely to severely impact agricultural production, with potential consequences for the global food market.

The monsoon season is crucial for India’s $3 trillion economy, as it provides more than 70 percent of the country’s required rainfall for crop irrigation and reservoir replenishment. Unfortunately, nearly half of India’s farmland lacks proper irrigation facilities, making the monsoon rains even more essential for agricultural output.

The deficit in summer rainfall has the potential to drive up the prices of essential food items such as rice, sugar, pulses, and vegetables, leading to overall food inflation. In fact, India, the world’s second-largest producer of rice, wheat, and sugar, may need to impose restrictions on exports of these commodities due to lower production levels and soaring global food prices.

The inconsistency of this year’s monsoon rainfall further compounds the challenges for Indian agriculture. The India Meteorological Department reported that June experienced a nine percent rainfall deficit, while July saw a significant rebound with rainfall surpassing the average by 13 percent. However, August recorded a devastating 36 percent deficiency in rainfall. Fortunately, September provided some relief, as rainfall exceeded the norm by 13 percent.

This erratic distribution of monsoon rains has already prompted India to take preemptive measures. For instance, the country, known as the world’s largest rice exporter, has limited rice shipments and imposed a 40 percent duty on onion exports. Additionally, the Indian government has allowed duty-free imports of pulses and may consider banning sugar exports in an effort to stabilize the domestic market.

Moving forward, India’s weather department predicts that the country will receive normal rainfall from October to December. However, temperatures are likely to remain above average in most regions throughout October. These conditions will continue to influence crop production and shape India’s agricultural landscape in the coming months.