New Developments in India’s Crackdown on Sikh Separatists

India has recently intensified its crackdown on individuals it considers to be “terrorists” and “gangsters,” some of whom are believed to have ties to Sikh separatist groups. In a series of raids conducted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), 53 sites across seven states and union territories were targeted. During these operations, pistols, ammunition, and various digital devices were seized.

The NIA has reported that several individuals with suspected links to “pro-Khalistan” groups were among those detained. “Khalistan” refers to a separatist movement aiming to establish a homeland for Sikhs in the Punjab region of India.

These recent developments come amidst a strained diplomatic standoff between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that India may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh Canadian who advocated for Khalistan. However, India has vehemently denied these allegations and accused Nijjar of being a terrorist connected to the Khalistan movement.

India has long accused multiple foreign countries of harboring Sikh militants within their diaspora communities. The NIA’s latest raids are said to be related to “conspiracies of targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion, etc.” The agency claims that many of these criminals and gangsters have fled abroad in recent years and are now conducting their illicit activities from various foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Portugal, and Australia.

The operation conducted by the NIA covered several states, including Punjab, Harayana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, as well as the union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.

The escalating dispute between India and Canada has led to the expulsion of senior diplomats from both countries, straining their bilateral relations. Additionally, India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, citing “security threats” against its diplomats in Canada.

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to publicly address the growing dispute, Indian authorities have announced an intensified crackdown on what they deem a “Khalistani terrorist campaign.” Last week, the NIA offered a cash reward for information leading to the capture of five individuals accused of “spreading terror” in Punjab state.

