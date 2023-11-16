India’s Diplomatic Strategy Brings about China’s Marginalization at G20

India’s role as the chair of the Group of 20 (G20) comes with various challenges, one of which is organizing numerous meetings and a highly scrutinized leaders’ summit. However, New Delhi saw this as an opportunity to showcase India as a respected global player, especially with a general election approaching in 2024.

Apart from the benefits of hosting the G20, India also strategized to enhance its influence in the Global South and position itself as a bridge between the West and the developing world. This was evident in the efforts made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to engage with counterparts from the Global South and solicit their views on the G20’s potential impact on their countries. India’s proposal to include the African Union in the forum was also endorsed during the summit.

Furthermore, India leveraged its position as the chair to pursue collaborative agendas that did not require the involvement of all G20 members. Several projects were announced alongside the leaders’ meeting, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a partnership with the European Union and other countries to boost economic connectivity. Additionally, initiatives like the Global Biofuel Alliance and cooperation with the United States on the reform of multilateral development banks showcased India’s commitment to sustainable development.

Significantly, these initiatives did not involve China, and this was a deliberate move on India’s part. The strategic competition between China and India has intensified in recent years, with China attempting to influence India’s behavior and limit its choices. In response, India has fostered closer ties with the United States and its allies and has been critical of initiatives like China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

India’s efforts to thwart Chinese influence extend beyond bilateral relations. As the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July, India refrained from endorsing the BRI collectively and emphasized other priorities such as traditional medicine and digital inclusion. Moreover, India reportedly vetoed China’s proposal to include Pakistan in an expanded BRICS grouping.

The marginalization of China at the G20 is a direct result of India’s diplomatic strategy to curtail Chinese influence. China’s absence from the G20 summit could be seen as an acknowledgment that the forum no longer serves its interests. India’s proactive approach and efforts to highlight concerns over China’s behavior have contributed to this outcome.

FAQ

Q: What is the G20?

A: The G20 is a forum consisting of the world’s major economies and representatives from international organizations. It aims to promote global economic stability and cooperation.

Q: What is the Global South?

A: The Global South refers to countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America that are generally less developed and have a smaller share in the global economy compared to developed countries.

Q: What is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)?

A: The Belt and Road Initiative is a development strategy proposed by China that aims to enhance connectivity and trade between Asia, Europe, and Africa through infrastructure projects.

Q: What is BRICS?

A: BRICS is an acronym for an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

