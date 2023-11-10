Regulation Proposal in India: Even Perfume Could Be Grounds for Action Against Pilots

India’s Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recently proposed a new regulation that could have far-reaching consequences for pilots. While most airlines consider flying under the influence of alcohol a serious offense, the proposed update to the bylaws introduces the possibility of taking disciplinary action against pilots who use perfume.

The existing guidelines already include reference to other substances, such as mouthwash, that could potentially result in a positive breath test. However, the new section explicitly mentions perfume as a product that could lead to a positive breath analyzer test. The regulation states that no crew member shall consume any substance with alcoholic content, including drugs, mouthwash, tooth gel, or perfume. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of consulting the company doctor before undertaking any flying assignment while undergoing medication.

While it is known that some perfumes can contain trace amounts of alcohol, it remains uncertain whether wearing perfume on one’s body alone can trigger a false positive breath test. This current proposal raises questions about the impact it may have on pilots and their daily routines.

The DGCA’s official air safety requirements were ratified in 2015, and now this proposed addition is open for public comment until October 5. It is evident that the aviation industry takes pilot intoxication seriously. Incidents like Katsutoshi Jitsukawa’s case, where a pilot for Japan Airlines was sentenced to prison after a breath test showed a blood alcohol level nine times the legal limit, highlight the importance of maintaining stringent regulations.

While this proposed regulation may seem unconventional, it is a testament to the industry’s commitment to safety. As airlines continue to prioritize the well-being of passengers and crew members, it is crucial to address potential risks and maintain high standards of professionalism and sobriety in the aviation industry.