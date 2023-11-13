New Delhi Transforms for G20 Summit: Focused on Aesthetic Appeal and Hygiene

The city of New Delhi is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it prepares to host the upcoming G20 summit, with a focus on enhancing aesthetic appeal and maintaining cleanliness. Motorcades carrying diplomats have been frequenting the bustling streets of Connaught Place, while residents like Kumar diligently work long hours to contribute to the city’s facelift.

To ensure a clean environment during the summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council has deployed over 3,000 staff members, including police officers, to maintain the cleanliness of the capital. Nand Kishor, responsible for cleaning a significant stretch of road, diligently wears an orange T-shirt donning the summit’s logo as he carries out his duty. Despite his best efforts, he faces the challenge of individuals littering on cleaned sections of the road, leading to occasional conflicts.

The city’s foliage has not been overlooked either. Lalit Kumar, a dedicated gardener, has been working tirelessly to plant around 300 flowers per day, aiming for a total of nearly half a million plants before the summit. This ensures that visiting delegations will be met with vibrant scenes of fresh flowers, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the city.

Artistic endeavors are also a significant component of New Delhi’s transformation. Artists like Mahendar Palia have been invited from across the country to lend their talents in painting murals at prominent locations, such as the Mandi House subway station. With vibrant color schemes and eye-catching designs, these artworks aim to create an awe-inspiring atmosphere for summit attendees.

While beauty takes center stage, efforts are also being made to minimize the presence of rhesus monkeys and stray dogs, two common sights in New Delhi. Strategies to keep them out of sight include coordination with animal control authorities and employing various mitigation techniques.

As New Delhi readies itself to host world leaders at the G20 summit, the city’s dedication to enhancing aesthetic appeal and maintaining cleanliness is apparent. The tireless efforts of individuals like Kumar, Kishor, Kumar, and Palia, along with the support of the municipal corporation, contribute to creating a welcoming and visually stunning environment for all attendees.

