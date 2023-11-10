Indian News Portal Faces Investigation for Suspected Unlawful Funding

Indian law enforcement authorities have conducted raids on the New Delhi office of a major news portal, as well as the residences of journalists and writers associated with it. The investigation is focused on potential illegal foreign funding of the media company. The founder and editor-in-chief of the news portal, along with a journalist, have been reported arrested.

The police conducted a thorough search operation, questioning multiple suspects and searching the premises of the news portal. Laptops and mobile phones were also confiscated as part of the investigation. The authorities have claimed that the probe was initiated to expose individuals receiving overseas funds for running a media group alleged to be engaged in spreading foreign propaganda.

The investigation is being led by the Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime agency, in response to suspicions of money laundering by the news portal. The probe was triggered by a report from The New York Times, which alleged that the news portal was part of a global network receiving funds from an American billionaire for the purpose of publishing Chinese propaganda.

In response to the allegations, the United States expressed awareness of concerns regarding the news portal’s ties to China but refrained from commenting on the claims’ accuracy. The U.S. spokesperson stated that the American government strongly supports the role of the media in a vibrant democracy and raises concerns about such matters with the Indian government and other countries worldwide.

The raid has drawn criticism from various quarters, with the Press Club of India expressing deep concern and a coalition of opposition political parties condemning the government’s actions as an assault on the media. The spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the raids, asserting that foreign funding for media organizations should be subject to investigation.

As this investigation unfolds, it raises important questions about media funding and journalistic integrity. It also highlights the ongoing tensions between the government and the media in India. The outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly have a significant impact on press freedom and the media landscape in the country.

India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has dropped significantly in recent years, and the government disputes these findings, emphasizing the country’s vibrant and free press. However, the raids on the news portal and the subsequent arrest of its key figures only contribute to the concerns surrounding press freedom in India.